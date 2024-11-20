Delhi LG approves promotion of 295 CMOs in Delhi govt hospitals

In line with his commitment to ensure timely promotions, career progression, and providing better work conditions to government employees, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved promotion of 295 chief medical officers (CMOs) in Delhi government-run hospitals to the next level.

Saxena has approved the promotion of 295 CMOs to the Pay Band 4 of Rs 37,400-67,000 (Grade Pay 8,700) in terms of Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules-2009, LG office said on Wednesday.

These promotions were pending for long, it said.

The LG’s office said the medical superintendent of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital was not promoted as he was facing the charge of sexual harassment made by a female doctor.

“Altogether cases of 302 CMOs were considered for promotion of which 295 CMOs were found fit for grant of promotion. Among seven left out cases, one case is kept under sealed cover pending the outcome of a vigilance case against him and six cases were not found fit for promotion,” it said.

The LG’s office said Saxena, right from the time he took over as LG, has been pushing for due promotions, timely pensions and better service conditions of government employees.

Saxena repeatedly said that timely promotions and improved service conditions not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome career fatigue due to prolonged stagnation.