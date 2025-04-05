Modi gets unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square

“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead, ” the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X. Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to Sri Lanka, was given an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square.The prime minister posted the images of his ceremonial welcome on the social media platform. Later in the day, he held delegation-level talks with Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake where they reviewed the progress of several joint development projects and discussed issues of bilateral importance.