Modi gets unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square

Modi conferred upon Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour
Announcing the award at a joint press statement alongside Modi, the Lankan president said the Indian prime minister highly deserved the award.
Upon his arrival in Colombo, Modi was received by a delegation of six senior ministers of the Lankan government, who braved rain to welcome him at the airport.
“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead, ” the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.
The Indian diaspora also greeted Modi with a special cultural performance that included a puppet show.
The visit, first for prime minister Modi after 2019, is focused on fostering regional collaboration and fast-tracking joint development projects.
