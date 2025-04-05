Logo

# India

Modi gets unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square

Upon his arrival in Colombo, Modi was received by a delegation of six senior ministers of the Lankan government, who braved rain to welcome him at the airport.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 5, 2025 1:00 pm

Modi gets unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to Sri Lanka, was given an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square. 

“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead, ” the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

The prime minister posted the images of his ceremonial welcome on the social media platform. Later in the day, he held delegation-level talks with Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake where they reviewed the progress of several joint development projects and discussed issues of bilateral importance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other top government officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, on Friday, Modi arrived in Sri Lanka after concluding his Thailand visit where he participated in the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral discussions with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Indian diaspora also greeted Modi with a special cultural performance that included a puppet show.

The visit, first for prime minister Modi after 2019, is focused on fostering regional collaboration and fast-tracking joint development projects.

