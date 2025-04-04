Major infra boost for Delhi: New road corridor along Sahibi River, four PWD roads handed to NHAI

In a significant step towards improving road infrastructure and easing traffic congestion in Delhi, the government has approved the construction of a dedicated road corridor along both sides of the Sahibi River (Najafgarh drain), from South West Delhi’s Dhansa to Basai Darapur in West Delhi.

Additionally, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a modern and decongested Delhi, four major roads previously under the PWD, have now been officially handed over to NHAI for better management, expansion, and maintenance.

In the first meeting of the UT-Level Coordination Committee, chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday, several crucial decisions were made to eliminate traffic bottlenecks, improve inter-agency coordination, and expedite key road projects.

To reduce traffic congestion and provide an alternative route, a dedicated road corridor will be developed along both sides of the Sahibi River, from Dhansa to Basai Darapur, aimed to offer seamless connectivity and ease vehicular movement in key areas of the city.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the police station near the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station will be relocated to create a dedicated slip road from NH-48 towards Naraina, which is expected to eliminate a major traffic bottleneck in the area.

Four major roads in Delhi have been officially handed over to NHAI including Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border, Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Zakhira, NH-2 (Mathura Road), from Ali Village to Ring Road, Ashram Junction and NH-148A (MG Road) 8 km stretch.

Speaking on the initiative, the PWD Minister said under PM Modi’s leadership the government is committed to transforming Delhi’s road infrastructure into a world-class, seamless, and future-ready network. The Sahibi River corridor will be a game-changer for the city, offering an alternative traffic route and significantly reducing congestion.

Additionally, the transfer of key roads to NHAI will ensure faster expansion, better maintenance, and a more efficient commuting experience for Delhiites.

“Our government is working relentlessly to make Delhi a modern, well-connected, and congestion-free city, with infrastructure that meets global standards,” Verma added.

To ensure seamless execution and inter-agency coordination, several senior officials and representatives from key departments of Delhi participated in meeting including Principal Secretary (PWD), GNCTD, Divisional Commissioner-cum-ACS/ Principal Secretary (Revenue), Commissioner (MCD), ACS/ Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest), ACS/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Power), CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Commissioner (Planning), DDA, Regional Officer, NHAI, Delhi and Engineer in-Chief of the PWD.

The committee will hold regular meetings to monitor progress, fast-track approvals, and ensure swift execution of these critical infrastructure projects.