Delhi PWD minister lays foundation stone of bridge in Kasturba Nagar

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh along with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and Kasturba Nagar MLA Neeraj Basoya on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahadev Marg in Kasturba Nagar.

The PWD minister asserted that the bridge is set to be completed within 11 months at a cost of Rs 7.29 crore.

The bridge will be built over the main drain in the area and will be 25 meters long and 18 meters wide and once completed, it will ease traffic congestion and greatly benefit the daily commute of thousands of local residents.

Speaking at the event, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “This was a long-standing demand of the people. We had promised that the work would begin in April, and today, that promise has been fulfilled. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.29 crore and will be dedicated to the public within 11 months.”

He further added, “All of this has been made possible due to the strength of the Double Engine Government – where both the central and state governments are working together for the welfare of the people. Our goal is to bring development to every corner of Delhi, and this project is part of that commitment.”