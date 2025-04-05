Our responsibility to fulfill expectations of 2 crore Delhiites: Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday asserted that his job is to work towards fulfilling expectations of two crore Delhiites.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony in Rohini, he said, “The Speaker’s chair is significant, and consequently, so is the responsibility. It remains my endeavor to ensure that the Delhi Legislative Assembly works towards fulfilling the expectations of Delhi’s two crore citizens.”

He added, “The Legislative Assembly is a body elected by the people of Delhi for themselves. The 70 legislators who have been elected from every corner of Delhi, it is our duty to ensure that the Assembly discusses and deliberates upon the problems of the public, and that solutions are found.”

Furthermore, the Speaker mentioned, “My consistent effort is to ensure that the House functions in an orderly manner and that deliberations take place within it. In the previous session, there were 28 hours of debate, during which solutions to numerous public issues were identified. It is these solutions that we must convey to the public.”

Moreover, the MLA from Rohini thanked the people of Vinoba Kunj Apartments in Sector-9 asserting, “I am deeply moved and grateful for this warm welcome and the immense support extended by the residents of Vinoba Kunj Apartments.”