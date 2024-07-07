Delhi govt to construct 4.5-km drain to link Najafgarh with Mundka Haat

Taking a big leap to solve the waterlogging problem in the Kirari area, the Delhi government has decided to construct a 4.5 km-long drain between Najafgarh Supplementary Drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station.

Once constructed, the main drain will provide relief to people from waterlogging during rainy days. It will allow water to drain out quickly even during heavy rains much to the relief of many colonies of Kirari Assembly, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

During heavy rains, due to the overflow of drains in many parts of Kirari Assembly, it usually takes time to drain out rainwater as a result of which the problem of waterlogging persists for a long time.

People were worried about the waterlogging problem. Taking cognizance of this, the Delhi government has decided to construct the drain between Najafgarh Supplementary Drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station.

After the construction of the drain, the outfall of the colonies’ drains will be connected with this big drain, and during the rainy season, water will be able to drain out quickly from the colonies.

It is worth mentioning here that the drain is to be constructed along the railway line. In this regard, the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government will soon sign an MoU with the Indian Railways. For this, the PWD has received approval from Minister Atishi.