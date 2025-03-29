Delhi Minister inspects road and drain construction in Bawana

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work in Bawana assembly constituency, emphasizing the need for high-quality standards and timely completion.

During his visit to the under-construction road in Pooth Khurd village, North West Delhi, the minister directed officials to expedite the work to ensure minimal inconvenience for local residents.

Singh instructed the concerned officials to complete the construction projects efficiently, maintaining high-quality standards without disrupting daily life.

The minister also inspected the construction of roads and drains in Krishna Colony and Prahladpur, assuring residents that issues related to water supply and drain maintenance would be addressed as a priority.

He reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to resolving public grievances and ensuring the overall development of the Bawana area.

Meanwhile, the government is actively working on the construction and maintenance of roads and drains across the city to enhance civic amenities and prevent inconvenience to residents.

Regular inspections are being conducted by ministers and legislators to monitor progress, address concerns, and ensure accountability from the responsible agencies and departments.