Visible changes in Delhi within 100 days, says Verma

In a historic initiative to address long-pending issues in Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has taken a significant step to accelerate development work.

Every MLA is now directly presenting constituency problems to officials, with concerned departments receiving immediate instructions for resolution.

On Monday, Verma chaired a crucial meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department to discuss various developmental challenges in the city.

The minister stated, “Earlier, no work was done because there was no intent. Now, the BJP government will work on a war footing to provide relief to Delhi residents.”

He emphasized that years of inaction have led to a worsening situation, necessitating urgent measures.

Concrete steps are being taken to repair roads, clean sewers, and clear drains, with development as the government’s top priority.

Verma assured that within the next 100 days, Delhi residents would witness visible improvements.

“We will make every effort to resolve as many constituency issues as possible. The BJP government does not just make promises; we work to serve the people,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the impact of this initiative will be evident on the ground within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials from specific zones attended the meeting to ensure a localized approach to problem-solving.

Key issues addressed included road and drain repairs, sewer cleaning and drainage management, flooding and water-logging solutions, action against illegal encroachments, and expedited completion of pending development projects.

The constituencies represented in the meeting included Trilokpuri, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar (East Zone), Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur (West Zone), Manglapuri, Shakarpur, Kirari (North-West Zone), and others.

Verma reiterated the BJP government’s commitment to serving the people of Delhi and ensuring rapid progress on key infrastructural issues.