Cong takes dig at Centre over ‘One Nation, One Election’ panel composition

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned the BJP government over the composition of the panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’, and said it has already determined its recommendations.

The statement of Ramesh, who is the Congress’ Communication in-charge, comes a day after party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to be part of the panel constituted by the government to examine the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept.

“The High-level Committee on what is called ‘One Nation One Election’ is a ritualistic exercise, the timing of which is highly suspect. Its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP further said, “The composition of the Committee is also a total give-away and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury last night very rightly refused to be part of it.”

The BJP-led government formed an eight-member committee to examine the ‘One Nation, One Election’ with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members.