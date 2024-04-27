Those who trade with public sentiments should not be spared: Himachal CM

Appealing to the public to vote for the Congress, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged them not to spare those who trade with the sentiments of the people.

While addressing the first public meeting for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpuri in Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, Sukhu said, “All four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats should go to Congress so that a strong message is sent across the country against the horse-trading politics of BJP.”

Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, is hungry for power. As a chief minister, he was in slumber for five years and the paper leak scam flourished. “Only the people can save democracy from destruction. There can be no greater murder of democracy than hatching a conspiracy to topple an elected government on the basis of money power,” he charged.

“In the past 75 years, democracy has thrived due to the policies of the Congress. If a tea seller is the Prime Minister of the country today, then the credit for it goes to the policies of the Congress,” he claimed.

Seeking the support of the people of the Pachchad region, Sukhu said that when the people’s power and God is with him then he is not afraid of conspiracies of the BJP to topple the government.

He further said that the face of six turncoats (former Congress MLAs) who had sold their self-respect was exposed the day they joined the BJP.

BJP’s conspiracy to topple the government on the basis of money succeeded in Maharashtra and Karnataka, but their efforts did not succeed in Himachal, he said, urging the public to teach them such a lesson through voting that Himachal becomes an example in the entire country.

People can usher in revolution, so this time bring the revolution of vote on June 1, he appealed.

The Chief Minister said, “Vinod Sultanpuri is honest and has a clean image. His father K D Sultanpuri was a six-time MP, no one could buy his self-esteem. Send Vinod to Parliament so that he can raise your voice.”

“The incumbent MP, Suresh Kashyap, did not get the area developed. He could not even muster the courage to meet the Prime Minister to bring a special relief package in the disaster,” he charged.

The three BJP MPs also did not support the government in the disaster nor could they write a letter to the Prime Minister for a special relief package on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat’s Bhuj, he claimed.