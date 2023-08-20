Chennithala expresses disappointment over his exclusion as a regular member of CWC

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has expressed his disappointment for being made him only an invitee in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

While Chennithala is a permanent invitee to the CWC, sources close to him said that he has been in the current position for 19 years. This decision was taken without any discussion, sources said

Shashi Tharoor, MP and a much junior party man compared to Chennithala, has found a place in the newly constituted CWC.

Chennithala, however, refrained from commenting when media persons asked him about his non-inclusion as a regular member in the CWC.

Sources said that Chennithala, who was engaged in campaigning activities in Puthuppally, will convey his feelings to the party high command.

Chennithala had expected that he would be included as a regular member in the Congress Working Committee this time around.