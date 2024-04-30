Former top cop Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

Former Punjab Police ADGP (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon joined the Congress party here on Tuesday.

Congress’ Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav welcomed Dhillon into the party fold in the presence of his family members at the party headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said, “I have served my state (Punjab) for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji. I met him during two significant events — the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and when Rahul Gandhi ji visited the Golden Temple for seva.”

He expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi, party’s general secretary in charge of the organisation KC Venugopal, and leaders of the Punjab unit for giving him the primary membership of the party.

“I will perform all the tasks assigned to me by the party with utmost sincerity and dedication,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress’ Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav said: “Gurinder ji was an IPS officer and hails from Gurdaspur. He served in the Punjab cadre and opted for voluntary retirement. His last assignment was as the ADGP Law and Order (Punjab). He came into contact with Rahul Gandhi ji for the first time when he was the security in-charge during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He thanked Gurinder for joining the party.

It’s worth noting that the AAP and the Congress announced seat-sharing in several states for the Lok Sabha elections. However, both the parties opted to contest the elections in Punjab independently.

Currently, the AAP is in power in Punjab.

Voting for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab is scheduled to be held on 1st June.