Anand Sharma to contest from Kangra LS seat in Himachal

After many deliberations, Congress has given a ticket to veteran leader Anand Sharma to contest from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. He will take on BJP’s state vice-president Rajeev Bhardwaj.

Sharma, a former Rajya Sabha MP. A former Union minister and member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), had recently written to party president Malikarjun Kharge against caste census.

Sharma was a prominent member of G-23 group that called for organisational overhaul of the party after the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat.

Advertisement

For the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Congress is betting upon Satpal Raizada, whose name has been announced today.

Raizada is a former Una MLA. He lost assembly elections in 2022.

Congress earlier announced tickets to Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla (SC) seat.