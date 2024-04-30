BJP leaders discuss strategy for Ladakh LS seat

BJP General Secretary (organization) Ashok Koul reached Leh where he held a crucial meeting with senior party leaders on Tuesday to formulate the strategy for t Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency that will go to polls on 20 May. Sat Sharma, former Minister and Vikram Randhawa, former MLC, accompanied Koul.

BJP’s Ladakh candidate Tashi Gyalson, Phunchok Stanzin, President Ladakh BJP, Tashi Gyaltsan Kachu, District President and Gorjay Angchuk, election committee incharge were also present in the meeting. The party has denied the ticket to the sitting MP Jamyang Namgyal.

Koul asked the party cadres to reach out to voters, especially women, and youth to disseminate information about the party’s mission and policies so that the “misleading campaigns” aired by the opposition should be warded off successfully.

Advertisement

Koul laid emphasis on maximum voting by all eligible voters and said that it is important to bring the voter to the polling booth and efforts should be made by the party workers to meet this challenge through strong resolve and conviction.

Vikram Randhawa asked the party cadre to leave no stone unturned to reach all the prominent persons from all sects and all areas and seek their support in favour of BJP’s candidate.

Phunchok Stanzin asked the party cadre to ensure the resounding victory of the party candidate. He said that the Modi government ensured unprecedented development and they need to work more strongly to ensure massive victory for Tashi Gyalson to strengthen the hands of PM Modi for the betterment of Ladakh.

Tashi Gyalson, appreciated the efforts of fellow BJP cadre in reaching up to the voters and along with them carrying the significance of the development works in Ladakh. Sat Sharma also spoke on the occasion.