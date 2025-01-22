BJP misusing police in Milkipur assembly bypolls in its favour: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP was misusing police force and officials in the Milkipur assembly bypolls in Ayodhya in its favour.

Polling for the Milkipur assembly bypolls is slated on February 5.

“The people of Milkipur know very well that BJP wants to commit dishonesty in the elections. BJP has put the police forward. Instructions are being given to SO and CO. DM, SP and other officers are working on the instructions of Lucknow. People are saying that if fair elections are held, then Samajwadi Party will have a historic victory. The public will vote against those who commit dishonesty,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav was talking to the media after paying tributes to late Janeshwar Mishra here on Wednesday.

He accused the BJP government of perpetuating a culture of casting votes through officials. If another government comes tomorrow and follows the same path, many of its leaders would not go to vote.

He said the BJP has the largest lands but wants to capture Waqf land. “BJP does not want to end the disputes in Waqf lands. The party is working to further accentuate the controversy further. Most of the registries being done in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gonda and other districts of the state are being done by BJP leaders. The BJP leaders did not even spare Ayodhya, the land of Lord Shri Ram. If the registries are checked, it would be known that BJP people have captured a large number of lands,” he claimed.

In response to a question, Akhilesh Yadav said our Constitution shows the way to respect all religions equally. It talks about following the secular and socialist path. The intention of our Constitution is that we should respect all religions. The Places of Worship Act is in force in the country but BJP keeps doing one thing or the other to create hatred.

Regarding Delhi Assembly elections, the SP president said his party’s support in Delhi is to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Slamming the Yogi government for holding cabinet meetings in Mahakumbh, Akhilesh Yadav said the Kumbh and Prayagraj are not the place to do politics and take political decisions. “Making cabinets in place of Kumbh is politically motivated. Kumbh and bathing in Mother Ganga is a matter of faith. Many socialist people have come to take bath in Kumbh with full heart and faith,” he said.