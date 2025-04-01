Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Samajwadi MPs raise slogans, placards inside House

A major ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha as Samajwadi Party leaders raised slogans and placards, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Speaker Birla told the protesting members about having assured Samajwadi Party member Akhilesh Yadav of being provided an opportunity to speak after the house had completed the list of speakers for the Zero Hour. But the unrelenting members continued with their protests despite the Speaker’s assurance.

Outside Parliament, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “interfering” in everything to gain control. “We are against the Waqf Board Bill because the BJP wants to interfere in everything. They want control everywhere,” Yadav said.

The list of businesses in the Lower House includes the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024. The bill aims to promote coastal trade and encourage domestic participation. The Waqf Amendment Bill is also likely to be listed for discussion today, sources say.

In the Rajya Sabha, CPI(M), CPI MPs walked out of the House after their notice to suspend business and discuss the attack on Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuran’ movie.

The Chair, Jagdeep Dhankhar said this kind of tactic was not in consonance with the healthy parliamentary practice. ”It is premeditated & deliberate, being raised on multiple occasions despite the Chair having already decided on the same issue. Look at the level of casual attitude…,” he said.

”I had a painful duty on the last occasion to indicate that when, in the burst of emotion, an Hon’ble Member exceeds decorum, there is a mechanism for rectification. Observations made by Hon’ble Member were expunged as they were hurtful to chivalry,” he further said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, in the Lower House. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 26.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the delay in conducting the census. He said that along with the census, a caste survey should be conducted. He added that the government was silent on the issue of the census.