Assam records modest retail inflation of 3.9% in July

In July, Assam registered one of the most modest rates of retail inflation in the nation, standing at 3.9 per cent. This was revealed by the data released by the National Statistical Office.

Among the other states, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir also reported relatively low inflation figures, with rates of 3.7 and 5.0 per cent, respectively.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the achievement to the state government’s dedication to containing inflation and providing relief to its citizens. In this context, he cited various policy measures his government had taken to maintain stability in prices.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted that Sarma’s strategic interventions have contributed to stable pricing, thereby positioning the state among those with the lowest inflation rate of 3.9 per cent.

Conversely, Rajasthan recorded the highest inflation rate in July at 9.7 per cent, followed by Jharkhand at 9.2 per cent, according to the data.

The data from the NSO revealed that the consumer price index (CPI), used to gauge retail inflation, was driven up by elevated prices of vegetables and cereals. The retail food index surged to 11.5 per cent during the month, up from 4.6 percent in June.

The data also disclosed that among the 22 states, 14 states experienced inflation rates surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s threshold limit of 6 per cent. Solely Delhi, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal maintained inflation rates below 6 percent.

Furthermore, the data spotlighted that rural areas exhibited higher retail inflation at 7.6 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent in urban regions.