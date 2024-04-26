Logo

# India

Polling underway in 7 seats in NE, 14 % in initial hrs in Assam, Outer Manipur

Polling is underway for seven parliamentary seats of North East — five from Assam and one each from Manipur and Tripura — in the second phase on Friday.

SNS | Guwahati | April 26, 2024 12:12 pm

Polling underway in 7 seats in NE, 14 % in initial hrs in Assam, Outer Manipur

Representation Picture

Polling began on a peaceful note, however there were reports of EVM malfunctioning reported from several booths of Nagaon constituency in Assam.

The polling percentage was 14 per cent in the initial hours of voting in Assam. In the outer Manipur seat, the poll percentage was the same.

# India

60% votes polled in Assam till 3 pm

The Dibrugarh constituency, from where Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowl is contesting, recorded a voter turnout of 60 per cent, according to the Election Commission India (ECI) data.