70.66% voter turnout in Assam for second phase LS polls

The five Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam that went to polls in the second phase on Friday recorded an overall voter turnout of 70.66 per cent till 5 pm.

Among the five seats, including Darang-Udalgauri, Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, and Nagaon, which went to polls today, the Darang-Udalgauri seat recorded the highest polling of 72.99 per cent while Silchar recorded the lowest turnout at 65.57 per cent.

With this, the fate of 61 candidates in the electoral fray has been sealed in ballot boxes the results of which will be declared on June 4.

Meanwhile, in outer Manipur, the voting percentage was 76.06, while a Lok Sabha seat in Tripura recorded a turnout of 76.23 per cent. Barring EVM malfunctioning in a few booths in Assam, the overall voting in all the seven seats of North East remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, thousands of voters, primarily from Karimganj, a Muslim-majority constituency, found themselves stranded at Lumding railway station in Assam, unable to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The unfortunate turn of events took place due to the sudden cancellation of trains, leaving voters in a state of distress.

Karimganj, located in the southern region of Assam, a Muslim-majority constituency went to polls on Friday.