Amit Shah takes part in roadshow in Silchar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amidst the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, on Sunday joined an impressive roadshow at Silchar in Southern Assam, as crowds cheered him through the streets of the town.

Accompanying Home Minister Shah was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The roadshow was organised to generate support for Parimal Suklabaidya, Lok Sabha candidate of BJP from Silchar seat.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow at Guwahati.

With the second phase of the 2024 General Elections slated for April 26, covering 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States including Assam,

This phase includes five constituencies – Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Diphu – underlining the strategic significance of Shah’s engagement in Silchar as a part of the BJP’s election campaign.