Assam, Nagaland CMs meet Amit Shah over issues of mutual interests

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here to discuss issues of mutual interests, a government official said on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Shah in transforming the North East by ushering in peace and development, the two chief ministers, during their meeting at the Parliament House on Monday evening, discussed ways to resolve the interstate boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states, the official said.

Notably, the Assam government has been spearheading an initiative to resolve long-pending interstate boundary disputes with neighbouring states. It has signed pacts with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh governments in this regard.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in a post on X wrote, “Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi.”

The Nagaland Chief Minister also took to the micro blogging site to confirm the meeting: “Called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah ji, along with Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, CM of Assam.”

Rio expressed his gratitude to Shah for his concern and commitment to peace and development in Nagaland as also the entire North East region.