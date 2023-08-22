Assam: Embankments boost road connectivity, electoral strategy

In the heartland of Assam, where the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries weave their way through the landscape, a transformative initiative is unfolding with embankments turning into functional roadways.

The flood-prone region, which has long struggled with the ravages of rising waters during the monsoon season, and embankments, steadfast barriers erected to fend off the destructive forces of floods, are undergoing a metamorphosis in Assam.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a plan that aims to repurpose around 1,500 kilometers of these embankments under construction, turning them into functional roadways.

Advertisement

The announcement shared through a tweet, was accompanied by an image that gives a glimpse of the project.

“Embankments are barriers built to check floods. In Assam, we are undertaking an innovative effort to convert those into roads to improve connectivity. 1,500 km of such Embankments cum Roads are being constructed in the State. This is from Dhemaji,” the chief minister’s tweet proclaimed.

Assam, a region accustomed to the ravages of floods, has approximately 4,600 kilometers of such embankments. Yet, with the passage of time, many of these embankments have outlived their intended lifespan, usually around 25 years.

The annual monsoons, notorious for unleashing torrents of water, have often breached these embankments with alarming regularity, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The state government has entrusted its Public Works Department (PWD) with the complex task of crafting road-cum-embankments.

This endeavour is part of the road-cum-embankments initiative, supported by the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF-XXVIII) of NABARD for the years 2022-23.

Under PWD (Roads), a total of 55 projects, with a combined value of approximately Rs 318.29 crore, have been set into motion.’

These roads, interwoven with embankments, will follow the contours of various rivers in the state, including the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

However, there is more to this initiative than meets the eye. As political dynamics unfold, it becomes evident that this endeavour carries a distinct electoral resonance.

Political experts are of the opinion that with an eye on the upcoming elections, the BJP-led government in Assam is likely to use these embankment-turned-roads as a strategic showpiece in near future.

The project, once completed, will span 43 legislative assemblies out of a total of 126 seats in the state.

Now, it remains to be as the elections approach, these roads, born from embankments, carry the hopes of connectivity; will be able to meet the aspirations of a people who have witnessed the ebb and flow of both water and time.