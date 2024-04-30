Will implement UCC across country after coming back to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised the BJP’s commitment to implement Uniform Civil Code nationwide once it secures power.

Shah, speaking to the media, dismissed the notion of accommodating personal laws such as the Muslim Personal Law Board, asserting the necessity of ushering in the Uniform Civil Code.

In a scathing critique of the Congress, Shah rebuked its reservation policies, denouncing any allocation based on religion.

He accused the Congress of reallocating reservations from OBCs to Muslims, citing a swift implementation of a 4 per cent job reservation for Muslims in Karnataka post their ascension to power. Shah clarified that the BJP unequivocally supports reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, debunking any misconceptions spread by the Congress.

Regarding the sexual harassment case involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, Shah reiterated the BJP’s unwavering support for women empowerment. He demanded stringent action against the perpetrator, blaming the Congress-led Karnataka government for its inaction.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, Shah projected an overwhelming victory with over 400 seats. He cited extensive support from the people across states, from Andhra Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh, as indicative of the BJP’s widespread appeal.

Shah dismissed Congress’s attempts to propagate a false narrative, particularly concerning alleged changes to the Constitution under a BJP-led government, labeling such claims baseless fear-mongering.

He underscored the decisive mandates given to the BJP in 2014 and 2019, enabling significant legislative reforms such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the outlawing of triple talaq.

Shah’s also held a road show in Guwahati on Monday to garner support for the party candidate for Lok Sabha elections.