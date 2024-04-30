Logo

Logo

# India

Will implement UCC across country after coming back to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised the BJP’s commitment to implement Uniform Civil Code nationwide once it secures power.

SNS | Guwahati | April 30, 2024 12:36 pm

Will implement UCC across country after coming back to power: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah ( X/@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised the BJP’s commitment to implement Uniform Civil Code nationwide once it secures power.

Shah, speaking to the media, dismissed the notion of accommodating personal laws such as the Muslim Personal Law Board, asserting the necessity of ushering in the Uniform Civil Code.

In a scathing critique of the Congress, Shah rebuked its reservation policies, denouncing any allocation based on religion.

Advertisement

He accused the Congress of reallocating reservations from OBCs to Muslims, citing a swift implementation of a 4 per cent job reservation for Muslims in Karnataka post their ascension to power. Shah clarified that the BJP unequivocally supports reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, debunking any misconceptions spread by the Congress.

Regarding the sexual harassment case involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, Shah reiterated the BJP’s unwavering support for women empowerment. He demanded stringent action against the perpetrator, blaming the Congress-led Karnataka government for its inaction.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, Shah projected an overwhelming victory with over 400 seats. He cited extensive support from the people across states, from Andhra Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh, as indicative of the BJP’s widespread appeal.

Shah dismissed Congress’s attempts to propagate a false narrative, particularly concerning alleged changes to the Constitution under a BJP-led government, labeling such claims baseless fear-mongering.

He underscored the decisive mandates given to the BJP in 2014 and 2019, enabling significant legislative reforms such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the outlawing of triple talaq.

Shah’s also held a road show in Guwahati on Monday to garner support for the party candidate for Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Western perceptions and Indian realities

Writing for The Chatham House, a British thinktank, Dr Cheitigj Bajpaee, mentions: “Over the decade that the BJP has been in power, assessments of the country’s democracy have pointed to a downward trajectory, with its democratic principles, including freedom of expression, under strain.

# Opinion

Struggle in MP

As the electoral battlefield heats up in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress finds itself locked in an uphill struggle against the formidable might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).