Six dead after truck suffers tyre burst, overturns on car in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Monday late at night.

The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon.

According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst.

Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage.

The rescue operations continued late into Monday night.

The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, officials informed.

Further updates are awaited.

