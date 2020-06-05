A havaldar of the Army was martyred after getting critically wounded in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu division, said a defence spokesman on Friday.

The havaldar identified as Mathiazhagan P was critically injured in the cross-border shelling last night and succumbed in the hospital.

Havaldar Mathiazhagan belonged to village Sreerangai Kadu, Tehsil Idappadi of District Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani terrorist carrying sophisticated arms and ammunition and an anti personnel mine was killed in an encounter with security forces at Mehrari in Kalakote area of Rajouri district, said the J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

The heavily armed terrorist had infiltrated under the cover of shelling by Pakistani troops.

The terrorist was killed by a joint team of Army and J&K Police when residents of the village informed the security forces about the presence of the armed person in the area.

An AK-47 rifle, 4 Chinese grenades, a Pakistani anti personnel mine, 4 detonators and huge quantities of ammunition was recovered from him. Troops have launched a massive combing operation in the area amidst reports that some more terrorists might be hiding in the area.

Pakistani troops are almost daily indulging in indiscriminate shelling in villages along the Line of Control (LoC) to give cover to infiltrating terrorists. All 15 terrorist launch pads along the LoC are overflowing with trained terrorists waiting to infiltrate, say reports.

Terrorists last night tossed a grenade at the police station in Shopian but it did not explode.