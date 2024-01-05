J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter in the Chotigam area of Shopian district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot, they said.

“Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement