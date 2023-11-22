Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K

An Army officer was killed and three jawans of elite para forces were injured on Wednesday in an ongoing gunfight in the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district.

Official confirmation was yet to come, but it is learnt that an Army officer of 63 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was killed and three personnel of elite 9 Para were injured and shifted to military hospital.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu Range) Anand Jain said in the morning that an encounter started between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J&K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district.

Advertisement

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon, the IGP added.

A team of the Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in the area on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the forest area.

As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces.

Earlier on Friday, a Pakistani terrorist was killed in Budhal area of Rajouri district. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized, said security forces.