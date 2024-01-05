Wanted criminal killed in encounter with UP STF

A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, police said on Friday.

Vinod Upadhyay was seriously injured in the encounter which took place in Kotwali dehat area Thursday night. He later succumbed to injuries at the medical college in Sultanpur, they said.

ADG (STF) Amitabh Yash said the Gorakhpur police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the arrest of the criminal. He said Upadhyay was booked in several cases, including land grabbing, murder and attempt to murder.

The police have seized a .30 bore pistol, 9 mm Chinese sten gun along with live cartridges and a car from the possession of the criminal.

Upadhyay, a resident of Maharajganj in Ayodhya, is a big name in the world of crime. His name is also included in the list of top 61 mafia men in the state.

A total of 35 cases are registered against him in different police stations, police added.