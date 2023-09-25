The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday passed a resolution to end its alliance with the BJP-led NDA as meeting between top brass of both parties failed to yield any positive results. AIADMK leader D Jayakumar had last week announced that it was no more in alliance with the BJP but no official statement was released by the party.

After Jayakumar’s announcement a delegation of AIADMK leaders went to Delhi to meet BJP chief JP Nadda. According to sources, they sought removal of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai but Nadda refused to entertain their demand.

“…it has been unanimously decided that AIADMK will withdraw from the National Democratic Alliance (led by BJP) from today, respecting the opinion and wishes of 2 crore volunteers,” the AIADMK said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy cited K Annamalai’s remarks against former AIADMK leaders as a reason behind their decision.

“AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. State leadership of BJP has been making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders for past year,” he said.

AIADMK spokesperson Sasirekha termed the decision “happiest moment” and announced to fight both state assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls with out NDA’s support.

“… based on members’ opinion we are taking this resolution. This is the happiest moment (for us). We are very happy to face the upcoming elections (on our own), whether Parliamentary or Assembly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who holding ‘en mann en makkal’ foot march across the state has refused to comment on AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with the saffron party.

“I will speak with you later… I won’t speak during the yatra, I will speak later,” he told reporters.