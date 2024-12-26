Year-ender 2024: Women-driven Indian films dominate global cinema

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s clear that this year has been a milestone for women-led cinema, with a remarkable surge of films directed by women and featuring powerful female protagonists that have made waves on the international stage.

From Cannes to Sundance, the global spotlight shone brightly on these films, marking a transformative year for Indian and global cinema.

One of the standout films of the year was ‘All We Imagine as Light’, a drama directed by Payal Kapadia. The film, which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 alongside other films, was a historic entry, as it became the first Indian film to compete in the main competition at Cannes since 1994.

This international co-production, a collaboration between France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy, is available in Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi. The film received widespread acclaim, culminating in a Grand Prix win, an honor that further solidified its place in global cinema.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ (released internationally as ‘Lost Ladies’) also made a significant impact this year. Directed by Kiran Rao, this Hindi-language comedy-drama tells the story of two newlywed brides who accidentally swap during a train journey.

The film, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 and released in theaters in March 2024, met with critical praise for its engaging screenplay and strong performances. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ went on to win the Best Film (Critics’ Choice) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

In the realm of coming-of-age stories, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ by Shuchi Talati made its mark at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was part of the competition section. This English-language film explores the complexities of teenage romance and sexual awakening, set against the serene backdrop of a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills.

Starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, the film delves into the protagonist Mira’s journey of self-discovery and her evolving relationship with her protective mother.

Another notable release this year was ‘Santosh’, a Hindi-language crime drama directed by Sandhya Suri. Set in rural North India, the film tells the story of a widow, played by Shahana Goswami, who inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable.

The film’s world premiere took place in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th Cannes Films Festival in May 2024, where it received positive reviews. It was later the UK’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. ‘Santosh’ is ready for a theatrical release in India in January 2025.

The year also saw the return of some familiar faces in the form of ‘Stree 2’, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy ‘Stree’. The film, featuring an ensemble cast led by Shraddha Kapoor, has generated significant buzz. Similarly, ‘Do Patti’, ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Crew’, and ‘Sharmajee ki Beti’ are all releases that continue to showcase the growing presence of women in the driver’s seat of storytelling, both in front of and behind the camera.