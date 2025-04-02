IFFLA 2025 drops a sizzling roster of must-watch South Asian films

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has unveiled its official selections for 2025, presenting a wide-ranging lineup of films that explore themes of identity, family, tradition, and modernity.

The festival will open with the LA premiere of ‘Bad Girl’, a Tamil-language coming-of-age drama directed by Varsha Bharath. The film follows Ramya, a young woman trying to balance love, family expectations, and her own desires in her search for the perfect partner. It is produced by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

The festival will close with the US premiere of ‘Little Jaffna’, a French-Tamil drama directed by Lawrence Valin. The film follows Michael, a young police officer infiltrating a Tamil separatist group, only to develop a deep connection with the community he was meant to surveil. Featuring performances from Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vela Ramamoorthy, the film delves into themes of identity and belonging.

Among the narrative feature selections, ‘Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)’, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, will have its LA premiere. The Marathi film follows Anand, a city dweller who finds himself connecting with a struggling farmer during a period of mourning in rural India.

‘The Fable’, directed by Raam Reddy, will have its North American premiere. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Tillotama Shome, the film follows Dev, who discovers a series of mysterious fires in his Himalayan orchard, unraveling dark family secrets.

The festival will feature the North American premiere of ‘Humans in the Loop’, directed by Aranya Sahay. The film follows a tribal woman in Jharkhand who works as an AI data labeler while raising her daughter. This film examines the intersection of technology and tradition.

Nepali director Deepak Rauniyar presents ‘Pooja, Sir’, a film based on real events. It follows Kathmandu detective inspector Pooja as she investigates the kidnapping of two boys in a politically charged border town.

Rima Das returns with ‘Village Rockstars 2’, a sequel to her critically acclaimed ‘Village Rockstars’. Set in Assam, the film follows a teenage girl navigating the challenges of pursuing music while living in a rural village.

‘Girls Will Be Girls’, directed by Shuchi Talati, will have its US premiere. Set in a Himalayan boarding school, the film explores the complexities of adolescence, sexuality, and social expectations through the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose relationship with her mother becomes increasingly strained.

The festival will also showcase an array of documentaries. ‘A Fly on the Wall’, directed by Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose, makes its North American premiere, documenting a filmmaker’s personal journey as she captures her friend’s physician-assisted suicide.

‘Nocturnes’, by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, explores the nocturnal world of Assam’s forest ecosystem, presenting a deep dive into the symbiotic relationships between species.

In television, the Bangladeshi series ‘Dui Shaw’, directed by Nuhash Humayun, will have its LA premiere. The supernatural thriller weaves together themes of hate crimes, curses, and the mystical elements of South Asia.

IFFLA 2025 short film selections include ‘Am I the Skinniest Person You’ve Ever Seen?’. It’s a Canadian documentary by Eisha Marjara reflecting on her teenage years and struggles with anorexia.

Jaskirat Singh’s ‘As Dusk Falls’ makes its world premiere. It tells the story of a young Punjabi man whose long-awaited Canadian visa forces him to reconsider what he is leaving behind.

‘Blue Boy’, directed by Nik Dodani, examines the queer identity of a young Indian-American boy through a spiritual awakening.

The experimental animated short ‘bonVoyage pour monVoyage’ transforms the filmmaker’s travels across eight Indian cities into a visual journey. ‘Bunnyhood’, a British animated short by Mansi Maheshwari, explores the hallucinatory experience of a teenager undergoing anesthesia in a hospital.

Pakistani director Kamil Chima presents ‘The Clown’, a Punjabi-language narrative about loss and resilience.

Additional shorts include ‘Hazarika’s Will’, directed by Kangkan Deka. It is a poignant Assamese-language film about a fisherman navigating economic and personal hardships.

‘Sakhisona’, by Prantik Basu, offers an experimental retelling of an ancient Bengali legend. It’s about a king and a nun whose fates intertwine unexpectedly. ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’, directed by Vishal Atreya, is a Kannada-language short exploring an investigator’s unraveling of a mysterious crime in Bengaluru.