Tamannaah Bhatia teases sizzling special track for ‘Raid 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ruling screens with her special dance numbers like ‘Kavaalaa’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat.’ Just as the fever of her hit ‘Stree 2’ track started to dial down, the actress has teased fans with another special track for ‘Raid 2.’ Tamannaah is once again going to set the screens ablaze with her electric moves, charming smile, and elegant presence. Taking to social media, she has shared a glimpse of ‘Nasha,’ her upcoming dance number.

Following the trailer launch of the film, the makers dropped a heated teaser of Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress is wearing an embellished gold blouse and a white skirt with a thigh-high slit. ‘Nasha’ promises to match the vibe and the energy of her iconic ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from ‘Stree 2.’ The teaser opens with the background dances singing in unison. Soon, the diva walks in and captivates with her hip movements as she raises the camera to her face. Following the sizzling teaser, the number is going to drop on April 11.

For the film, Ajay Devgn is returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik for his 75th Raid. ‘Raid 2’ is all set to be bigger and more nail-biting than the original hit as the stakes hit an all-new high. Following the success of the first film, Devgn’s character is now tasked to carry out a whopping 4,200 crore raid.

As Devgn’s Amay Patnaik rolls up his sleeves for another daunting task, he faces the corrupt and powerful politician, Dada Bhai, played by Ritesh Deshmukh. The chilling tension between the officer and the politician elevates the anticipation meter of the awaited release.

Kumar Gupta has directed ‘Raid 2’ while Ritesh Shah, Karan Vyas, and Jaideep Yadav have collaborated on the high-stakes script. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Yashpal Sharma. Moreover, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Tauji. Panorama Studios and T-Series have bankrolled the title.