Shraddha Kapoor to team up with ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve: Report

Shraddha Kapoor last delivered the smash-hit horror comedy, ‘Stree 2.’ The title falls under Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe and broke box office records like wildfire. ‘Stree 2’ also starred celebrated actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in leading roles. Now, Shraddha is reportedly teaming up with ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve for her next. As per the report, the actress has signed a multi-film contract with Ektaa Kapoor who will also back the slated title.

As per a Pinkvilla report, “Shraddha has been in talks with Ekta Kapoor for multiple films and one of them is a high-concept thriller developed by Rahi Anil Barve. The script is locked and Shraddha was bowled over by the uniqueness that Rahi’s story has to offer. She is all excited and believes that the yet untitled thriller could be a perfect follow-up to Stree 2.” Moreover, the source also teased details of another title the actress and the producer will collaborate on. The title will reunite the ‘Aashiqui’ pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

“Apart from the film with Tumbbad filmmaker, Shraddha is also discussing a love story with Ekta, which will be directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, marking her reunion with Aditya Roy Kapur. There are some other projects too under consideration for the actress, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha is also going to lead a high-budget ‘Naagin’ trilogy helmed by Vishal Furia. Lately, word surfaced that the makers were shelving the film due to the project’s massive budget. However, during a conversation with Times of India, producer Nikhil Dwivedi rebuffed the reports. “Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Naagin Trilogy is very much on cards.” On the other hand, Shraddha will also actively continue her stint with Maddock.

With a thrilling slate lined up for the actress, fans are curiously waiting for further details about the projects.