INTERVIEW: Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and sparking change through cinema

Some filmmakers simply tell stories; others, like Kiran Rao, dive deep into their subjects, exploring socio-political nuances to create impactful narratives. Her latest film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. Through sharp humor and insightful social commentary, she tackles complex issues with a relatable touch. In this interview with The Statesman, Kiran Rao shares her inspirations, the challenges of authentically portraying rural life, and her hopes that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will ignite global conversations about gender equality.

1. The premise of Laapataa Ladies is quite intriguing. What drew you to tell the story of these missing women, and how did you approach this sensitive subject?

When Aamir had shared the story that Biplab had written with me, I knew that this was a story I wanted to tell. The premise itself was intriguing and lent itself as a vehicle to use satire and comedy to convey important messages. We spent a considerable time writing the screenplay and dialogues, to craft something that we all were proud of. I am grateful to have three wonderful writers in Biplab, Sneha and Divynidhi bring layers and authenticity to the story.

2. The film addresses complex social themes. How did you balance those with entertainment to engage a wide audience?

We aimed to infuse humor into the narrative while maintaining a focus on the underlying social commentary. By creating relatable characters and situations, we hoped to spark discussions without alienating the audience. It was about finding that sweet spot where entertainment and the commentary could be seamlessly woven.

Advertisement

3. Was there any particular challenge you faced in portraying the nuances of rural India and its characters?

Capturing the nuances of rural life was actually the most fun part of recceing and shooting. In creating our own fictional state – Nirmal Pradesh, we had the liberty to then craft the village and its life the way we wanted. My casting director Romil did a fabulous job finding us the right set of actors. We also worked closely with a lot of local actors from the area to ensure authenticity. Their insights helped shape the characters and setting, making it a genuine reflection of the overall environment.

4. How would you describe your directorial style, and how has it evolved since your debut film Dhobi Ghat?

I’d like to believe my style has always been character-driven, focusing on human emotions and relationships. But to be honest, I’ve never really thought about having a particular style. For me, it is always been about doing right by the story I am telling. Since my debut, I’ve been inspired to experiment with narrative structures and tones, blending realism with a touch of whimsy.

5. What was the most rewarding part of directing Laapataa Ladies, and what did you learn from the process?

As a filmmaker and producer, the most rewarding part has been to see the audience reactions. It has been overwhelming to say the least. As we are on our Oscar journey, we are beginning to see first hand how international audiences are reacting to the film – and it’s been really positive so far. It’s fascinating that they are able to point out and understand the nuances. Similarly, the love from our Japan theatrical release has been wonderful. So many beautiful messages pouring in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

6. Laapataa Ladies tackles gender dynamics. How do you hope audiences will respond to these themes in the current social context?

I am happy that the audiences are engaging with the themes organically, not just in India but world over. In today’s context, it’s vital to reflect on gender roles and relationships, and I believe cinema can foster important conversations about these issues. Our aim was always to initiate conversations of gender equality, womanhood and self discovery with this film, which I am deeply interested in, and I am happy we have been able to do that.

7. Do you think films have the power to shift social conversations on gender issues? What role does cinema play in this regard?

I am a firm believer of the fact that Cinema is a powerful tool to be able to spark meaningful conversations. They can challenge stereotypes and encourage dialogue. As a filmmaker, my hope was always that this film would do that and I am overwhelmed with the conversations the film has managed to spark.

8. Are there any specific filmmakers or artists whose work inspired Laapataa Ladies?

I draw inspiration from a variety of filmmakers, including those who tackle social issues with a blend of humor and depth. My favourite in this genre is Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, a classic social satire that I never tire of watching. With regards to Laapataa Ladies, I think credit goes to Biplab, Sneha and Divynidhi for breathing life into the story and characters, making the film what it is.

9. What films or books have had a profound impact on you recently, and how do they influence your creative process?

I recently read the wonderful book ‘The Master and Margarita’ – a sparkling satire of Russian (and indeed all) society by Mikhail Bulgakov, full of wit and sharp insights in a fantastical plot. And, watched Sean Baker’s Anora recently, and thoroughly enjoyed it. I believe as an artist it’s very important for me to absorb and reflect on the works of other artists, which can inspire and provoke me creatively, and challenge me to better my craft.

10. What advice would you give to aspiring female filmmakers who want to make their mark in the industry?

I would say work hard to find your voice, and then be confident in making your voice heard. I think it’s supremely important to build a supportive network, seek mentorship, and take risks. And, while the going may be tough, one should never give up and never stop learning. The industry needs diverse stories, and your perspective is valuable.

11. What can we expect from you next? Are there any upcoming projects you’re excited about?

Right now our focus is doing our best with the Oscar campaign. Getting as many people to watch our film. There’s a couple of stories I’ve been working on, including one in a fable/horror genre that I am keen on doing. I’m excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to sharing more about my upcoming projects soon.