‘Santosh’ makes history: Hindi film shortlisted for Oscars!

The 2025 Oscars race is heating up, and one of the standout films in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category is ‘Santosh’, a Hindi-language drama set in rural northern India. The film has been shortlisted for this prestigious category.

Out of the 85 films submitted globally, ‘Santosh’ is one of just 15 films to make the Oscars cut. Representing the United Kingdom as its official submission for the Academy Awards, the film has already garnered attention, having premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it was well-received by critics.

Advertisement

Directed by Sandhya Suri, ‘Santosh’ tells the story of a young Hindu widow, played by Shahana Goswami, who inherits her late husband’s position as a police constable through a government scheme.

Advertisement

The film delves into the complexities of institutional corruption as she teams up with a tough, veteran detective, Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), to investigate a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the Dalit community.

Shahana expressed her joy on Instagram, sharing her excitement about the film’s recognition. “So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri, for this little glory of recognition for our film ‘Santosh’! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it, and voted for it,” she wrote.

The other films that have made it to the shortlist for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category include ‘Armand’ from Norway, ‘Dahomey’ from Senegal, ‘Emilia Perez’ from France, and ‘How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies’ from Thailand, among others.

Although being shortlisted is a significant achievement, it does not guarantee a spot in the final nominations for the Academy Awards. Oscar voting to determine the nominees will begin on January 8, 2025, and end on January 12, with the official nominations being announced on January 17.