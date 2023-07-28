Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s relationship timeline

Love is in the air as two individuals, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, take a significant step forward in their relationship. Thomas, widely known for his role in Westworld, shared the heartwarming news of their engagement on July 27 through a heartfelt tweet.

With sheer joy, he announced, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” Let’s take a closer look at their relationship timeline, from their professional collaboration to their blooming romance.

Their journey began while working together on the FX series Pistol. As they brought their characters to life, an unspoken connection grew between them, which soon blossomed into a real-life romance.

In 2021, fans started speculating about their relationship when they were seen holding hands during a leisurely stroll in London. It was a subtle but telling moment that sparked rumors of their budding romance.

The couple later confirmed their affectionate bond by making their first red carpet appearance together at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in March 2022. The event was a cherished moment for them as they walked side by side, and there was a sweet snapshot of Talulah resting her head on Thomas’ shoulder, a touching display of their deepening connection.

Prior to her relationship with Thomas, Talulah Riley had a high-profile marriage to Elon Musk, the renowned CEO of Twitter. Their journey had its ups and downs, as they initially married in 2010, then parted ways in 2012, only to rekindle their love and remarry in 2013. However, their love story took another turn, leading to a final separation in 2016.

Despite keeping much of their romance private, Thomas and Talulah haven’t hesitated to embrace their affection in public settings, like their recent PDA-filled outing at Wimbledon. Their genuine bond is evident in every moment they share together.

Finally, in July 2023, the couple happily revealed their engagement. Thomas Brodie-Sangster shared a photo of the two of them in a gondola, accompanied by a caption that radiated joy: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X.”

Their relationship timeline is a beautiful journey of love and companionship, from their initial collaboration on Pistol to their joyous engagement.