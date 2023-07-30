Pooja Bhatt, one of the most controversial names in Hindi cinema, has had a colorful love life that has often captured media attention. Among her romantic interests, her relationship with actor Ranveer Shorey stands out as one that sparked both curiosity and controversy.

The Beginning: Friendship Turns into Love

Pooja Bhatt and Ranveer Shorey were initially close friends before their bond deepened into a romantic relationship. They shared a strong connection and eventually started living together in an apartment. Rumors circulated that the couple had taken their commitment a step further and were engaged to be married.

Allegations of Abusive Behavior

However, their relationship took a dark turn when Pooja Bhatt accused Ranveer Shorey of abusive behavior and excessive drinking. She claimed that he would become violent in a drunken stupor, leading to several unpleasant incidents. Pooja disclosed that she was in a relationship with an alcoholic who physically abused her.

Ranveer Shorey’s Side of the Story

In an explosive interview, Ranveer Shorey offered a different perspective on their relationship. He acknowledged having disagreements like any normal couple but denied being an abusive partner. According to him, their clashes often arose due to his drinking habits, which Pooja disapproved of. Ranveer stated that he would voluntarily leave the scene during such conflicts, which would further irritate Pooja and lead to scuffles.

The Breakup and Aftermath

As tensions escalated, the couple eventually decided to part ways. The final straw came one night when they had an ugly spat, and Ranveer decided to call off the relationship. After he left her place, he realized he had forgotten one of his bags and tried to reach Pooja, but she disconnected his calls. When he returned to his car, he discovered that both windows had been shattered, and Pooja’s brother, Rahul, was standing with an iron rod, attacking him.

Moving On: Love Found in Manish Makhija

Following her tumultuous breakup with Ranveer Shorey, Pooja Bhatt found love again in the arms of Manish Makhija, also known as Udham Singh. Presumably, this relationship brought more stability and happiness to her life.