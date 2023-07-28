Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah’s fiance?

Exciting news fills the air in the film world as Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, former wife of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, take a major step in their relationship. The Westworld star delightedly shared the news of their engagement on July 27 through a heartfelt tweet. He expressed his happiness, saying, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

As warm congratulations and well-wishes pour in for Thomas, let’s take a moment to learn more about him, and what some of his significant works are.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, born on May 16, 1990, is a talented English actor with an impressive repertoire of roles. He is well-known for his portrayals of Sam in “Love Actually” (2003), Simon in “Nanny McPhee” (2005), and Ferb in “Phineas and Ferb” (2007–2015). Additionally, he played Jojen Reed in “Game of Thrones” (2013–2014) and Newt in the “Maze Runner” film series (2014–2018).

His acting prowess further shone in the Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020), where he took on the role of Benny Watts, earning him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Brodie-Sangster’s talent extended to Netflix’s critically acclaimed western drama miniseries “Godless” (2017), where he portrayed Whitey Winn.

Over the years, he gained fame for his remarkable performances in cult films like “Death of a Superhero” (2011), “Bright Star” (2009), and as Paul McCartney in “Nowhere Boy” (2009). His acting versatility also led him to play Jake Murray in the series “Accused” (2010–2012) and voice John Tracy in “Thunderbirds Are Go” (2015–2020). These films have depicted his range of versatality.

It’s worth noting that since July 2022, reports have surfaced about Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s relationship with actress Talulah Riley, which is said to have blossomed during their collaboration on “Pistol.”

As the two embark on this new chapter together, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting their journey.