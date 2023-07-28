Who is Talulah Riley? Elon Musk’s ex-wife announces engagement

Love is in the air for Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley! The couple has taken a significant step forward in their relationship, as announced by the Westworld star on July 27. In a heartfelt tweet, he shared the wonderful news of their engagement, saying, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

As congratulations and well-wishes pour in for Talulah, let’s take a quick look at who she is.

Talulah Jane Riley-Milburn, born on September 26, 1985, is a well known English actress and writer. Her acting journey includes roles in notable films such as “Pride & Prejudice” (2005), “St Trinian’s” (2007), and its sequel “St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold” (2009), “The Boat That Rocked” (2009), and “Inception” (2010).

On the small screen, Riley portrayed Angela in the HBO science-fiction Western television series “Westworld” from 2016 to 2018. More recently, she took on the role of Vivienne Westwood in the FX miniseries “Pistol” (2022).

In addition to her acting career, Talulah is also an accomplished writer. She released her debut novel, “Acts of Love,” which was published by Hodder & Stoughton in August 2016. Following its success, she gifted readers with her second novel, “The Quickening,” published by the same publisher in June 2022.

Her talent has graced numerous film roles, such as playing Mary Bennet in the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice,” and Marianne in the 2009 film “The Boat That Rocked.” She left her mark on the St Trinian’s series, starring in the 2007 film and its 2009 sequel, “St Trinian’s: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold.”

From 2009 to 2015, Riley worked on transforming an idea and story conceptualized by her father into a screenplay. However, when she couldn’t find another director to take on the project, she decided to take the directorial reins herself. As a result, she not only directed the film but also took on a starring role in the feature film titled “Scottish Mussel.”