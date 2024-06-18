Mirazapur Season 3 trailer set to release on THIS date

Renowned web series ‘Mirzapur’s third installment has captivated fans like a storm. Ahead of the third season’s release, slated for July 5, the upcoming installment’s details are being eagerly sought by the series’ loyal fanbase. After the cliffhanger ending of the second season, netizens are brimming with excitement to learn how the fates of the series’ characters will unfold. Following the announcement of the release date, Amazon Prime Video has now revealed the Mirzapur season 3 trailer release set for June 20.

On June 18, the series makers took to Instagram to reveal the trailer release date. Sharing an intense poster featuring the pivotal characters, the post was captioned, “Chhal-kapat Sheh-maat milegi ek jhalak is gaddi ke khel ki (You will get a glimpse of this game of deceit and the throne). Mirzapur on Prime, official trailer releasing on June 20.”

Earlier, the makers shared a teaser of the upcoming season on social media, sparking fans’ curiosity. The teaser, laden with animal metaphors, portrayed characters who are bloodthirsty and embroiled in a fierce jungle battle. Introducing the recurring cast members in fleeting moments, the teaser provides glimpses of what the upcoming season will hold. It assured fans that Ali Fazal’s Guddu is back for a fierce battle against Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya in an attempt to win the coveted throne of Mirzapur.

Alongside Fazal and Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial are set to reprise their roles. With the stakes higher than ever, fans have also expressed their disappointment about Divyendu’s exit from the series after the fatal death of his character Munna at the hands of Guddu.

Set in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, the series features a prosperous and daunting businessman, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), who is well-established in the local mafia while managing a carpet export business.

The storyline takes a dramatic turn when two ordinary individuals, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey), cross paths with the mafia boss’ son Munna (Divyendu). The series has been soaked in blood since its inception, and this time it’s going to be more intense than ever. A series of backstabbing, alliances, ploys, and a whole lot of guns are set to be integral to the upcoming installment, making it the most gripping chapter of the series.

‘Mirzapur’ premiered in 2018 and soon amassed a fanbase. The second installment of the series was released in 2020, with the third installment making its way after four years.