Panchayat Season 4 wait too long? Watch these addictive shows to fill the void

We know, we know! It is taking forever for ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 to release. All the Phulera melodrama, the eccentric villagers, and Jitendra Kumar’s spectacular portrayal of Abhishek (Sachiv ji) have made everyone crave a little bit more. So, instead of refreshing your Prime Video homepage every hour, just dive into some equally binge-worthy Indian series.

Here’s a quick curation for you to keep you entertained while you wait for the next chapter (season 4) in the ‘Panchayat’ saga. (Also Read: Panchayat season 4 release date: Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv ji spills the beans)

1. Dabba Cartel

This one’s making a lot of noise and, rightly so. Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Dabba Cartel’ presents the lives of five Mumbai housewives who secretly run a very dangerous cartel. Crime, thrill, and unexpected a turn of events-all wrapped up in the guise of an innocent ‘dabbawala’ operation-is going to be promised by the show.

If you love those kinds of stories, where not-so-normal people are ordinary with extraordinary secrets (‘Breaking Bad’, anyone?), then this one should be on your radar.

2. Kota Factory

If you are someone who loves the understated humor and reality of ‘Panchayat’, he can absolutely find ‘Kota Factory’ interesting. This black-and-white drama shows the struggles of IIT aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan. Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar, again!) steals the show as the ultimate mentor, guiding students through the intense rat race.

It’s funny and emotional, but painfully familiar—especially if you’ve done some serious studying at 2 AM with ‘chai’ in hand.

3. Mirzapur

Want to shift from rural humor to hardcore action? Now praiseworthy, ‘Mirzapur’ is your best bet. This crime thriller-drenched plot goes deep into the dark, lawless underworld of Uttar Pradesh where power is king. With Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, the show has it all: action, betrayal, and some jaw-dropping twists.

4. The Family Man

A little spice of spy action with family drama? Manoj Bajpayee shines in the character of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class person secretly working as an intelligence officer in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Srikant’s life is anything but in control as he tackles terrorist threats while managing his kids’ school drama.

With razor-sharp writing, gripping storytelling, and plenty of humor, ‘The Family Man’ is one of the best web series in India.

5. Paatal Lok

If you like the grounded storytelling of ‘Panchayat’ but are up for something darker, then ‘Paatal Lok’ is a must-watch. With lead played by Jaideep Ahlawat, this gritty crime drama follows a washed-up cop investigating an assassination. The case, which did not seem too complicated, soon becomes an unnerving journey through power, corruption, and social divides.

Fair warning: It’s intense and brutal, but totally worth it.

6. Dupahiya

In ‘Dupahiya’, a peaceful village’s 25-year crime-free streak shatters when a prized motorbike vanishes before a grand jubilee and wedding. Chaos ensues as villagers scramble to recover it, uncovering secrets and unexpected twists in a race against time.

7. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’

Have you ever received a call inquiring about your lottery winning? ‘Jamtara’ tries to unravel the world’s third biggest cyber crime-phishing scams originating from the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The series is an intriguing mixture of crime and politics in power-displacing confrontation, whereas a gift for the eyes of the viewers of the digital era.

Doubtful calls may pop up in your mind when next time you receive a call from that unknown number.

8. Kohrra

If you like dark slow-burn mysteries, then this is it. A Punjabi thriller that is the creation of the same folks who made ‘Paatal Lok’, follows an NRI groom murdered a day before his wedding. The investigation digs deep to bring to light age-old family secrets and buried feelings along with nail-biting suspense.

With splendid cinematography and outstanding performances, ‘Kohrra’ is truly one of the most underrated gems out there.

9. Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha made her web series debut with ‘Dahaad’, and she didn’t disappoint. The plot is a nail-biting suspense thriller whose narrative revolves around a female cop who is coldly investigating missing women cases. The events in the show put forth an equally strong feminist narrative from start to end, keeping your attention until the last episode.

‘Dahaad’ never disappoints if you are in search of an investigative drama.

10. Gullak

Now this should be something wholesome, because ‘Gullak’ it is! If ‘Panchayat’ gives you that warm hug quotient, ‘Gullak’ is its sibling. An endearing narrative about a middle-class Indian family dealing with the trials and tribulations of life, mildly amusing and emotional.

Simple, humorous, and relatable-a feel-good treat everyone needs.

While we wait for ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, these shows will keep your schedule full and entertained. There’s something different for whichever genre tickles your fancy-whether it’s crime thrillers, emotional family dramas, or mind-blowing mystery.

So, which one do you plan to finish first?