Bhaukaal intensifies! Kaleen and Munna Bhaiya return with ‘Mirzapur’ movie

‘Mirzapur’ goes from OTT to silver screen! After three seasons of the hit show ‘Mirzapur,’ the makers have announced a film with the original cast members. Dropping the announcement in a teasing video is Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya. Joining him is Ali Fazal’s Guddu and Abhishek Banerjee’s compounder. Elevating the announcement is the beloved returning star of the franchise- Divyendu aka Munna Bhaiya!

The announcement comes after rumours of a potential ‘Mirzapur’ movie being on the cards. However, fans weren’t pleased as Hrithik Roshan was rumoured to play the titular role of Kaleen Bhaiya instead of Tripathi. Now, with the announcement, fans are relieved as they gear up to witness the return of Munna Bhaiya’s ‘jalwa’ on the silver screen. Notably, the film follows the highly anticipated third season of the blockbuster series which proved to be a disappointment. Following the backlash, the makers released a bonus episode starring Divyendu as Munna. However, the episode fell short of expectations.

For those unaware, Munna Tripathi faced his death at the hands of Guddu in the climax of season 2. Following his exit, several fans expressed thier disappointed and blamed his absence for the failure of the third season.

Advertisement

The announcement video starts with Pankaj Tripathi taking over the screen in his element as Kaleen Bhaiya, the King of Mirzapur. Sitting on his throne he talks about what the seat symbolises. He announces that if the viewers don’t leave their sets, it will turn risky. Enter Ali Fazal with his gun announcing a change in the game. Finally, Divyendu announces that the “hero of the Hindi film is returning” and drops his iconic dialogue “hum amar hai.” As he asks Abhishek Banerjee if the blade is sharp enough, Pankaj Tripathi reveals “ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga aur parda bhi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



The series, ‘Mirzapur,’ soon amassed widespread admiration and success upon its release. The first season premiered in 2018, and the second instalment released in 2022. Following the unprecedented success of the two seasons, a third season released in 2024 but failed to impress the fandom. Talking about the film, the producers- Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few.”

They added, “We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch. It will allow audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again. We look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase.”

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav teases Chota Pandit evolution in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have bankrolled ‘Mirzapur: The Film.’ Created by Puneet Krishna, Gurmmeet Singh will direct the title.