MTV Hustle Season 4 premieres October 19 with new squad bosses

MTV’s popular rap talent show, ‘MTV Hustle’, is making its grand return for a season 4, and the excitement is already building.

This time around, the show has roped in rap icon Raftaar, who will be stepping into the judge’s chair alongside Ikka, another prominent name in the Indian hip-hop scene. As the show gears up for its premiere on October 19, fans can expect a thrilling mix of fresh faces and seasoned talent in the world of Desi hip-hop.

Raftaar, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian rap, is eager to join the show as a judge. Reflecting on his new role, Raftaar shared his enthusiasm: “I am truly elated and excited to be a part of India’s biggest rap reality show. ‘MTV Hustle’ has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop. This season will be a testament to the hustle, the grind, and the passion that drives it.”

Ikka, who served as a Squad Boss in the previous season, is making his debut as a judge this year. He’s equally thrilled to be taking on this new role. “Last season, I got to mentor some amazing talent as a Squad Boss, but I’m super excited to debut as a judge with Raftaar, right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!”

Returning to their roles as Squad Bosses are fan favorites Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR, who have become integral parts of the ‘MTV Hustle’ family. This season, they’ll be joined by rapper RAGA, who has also expressed his excitement about being a Squad Boss.

“I have been following the show, and my appreciation for this platform grows with every season. I feel excited and privileged to be a part of MTV Hustle Season 4 as a Squad Boss, and I’m looking forward to honing some great talent,” RAGA said.