Raftaar marries Manraj Jawanda after divorce from Komal Vohra

Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has recently tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony on January 31.

The couple’s intimate wedding, which took place in the presence of close friends and family, has already garnered attention online, with fans showering them with heartfelt messages of congratulations.

A picture from their traditional South Indian wedding ceremony has also surfaced.

Before marrying Manraj, Raftaar was previously in a marital relationship with Komal Vohra. The two parted ways in 2020, following five years of marriage. Their separation had been a topic of public interest, and reports revealed that Raftaar had filed for divorce in June 2022.

Raftaar and Manraj’s pre-wedding celebrations also caught the attention of fans across social media. Videos and photos from their haldi and sangeet ceremonies were shared widely, offering a glimpse into their joyous celebrations.

In one particularly viral clip, the couple is dancing to the iconic song “Sapne Mein Milti Hai” from the Bollywood film ‘Satya’.

The couple also took part in a lively haldi ceremony, where Raftaar was playfully applying turmeric to his friends, wearing a bright yellow kurta while Manraj Jawanda elegantly dressed in white.

The couple’s fans have been eagerly sharing their excitement on social media, flooding platforms with well-wishes for the newlyweds.

However, despite the growing buzz, both Raftaar and Manraj have stayed silent on the details of their wedding, choosing not to release any official statements regarding their new chapter together.

Raftaar’s career, marked by several milestones, has seen him rise to prominence as one of India’s most popular rappers. Initially starting his career as a dancer on the reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ in 2011, Raftaar, then known as Max, quickly gained recognition for his versatility and talent.

He soon ventured into rapping and collaborated with notable names like Lil Golu, Ikka, and Yo Yo Honey Singh as part of the Mafia Mundeer collective.

Following a fallout over credit issues, Raftaar formed a new group called ‘The Titans’ with Badshah and Sachit Takkar, producing numerous hits in the Punjabi and Bollywood music industries.