‘Pushpa 2’ creates history: earns 900 crores even before hitting theatres!

Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2024. The highly anticipated release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. The first instalment of the film series, racked up around 360 crores, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Moreover, the title emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Ahead of the release of ‘Puspha: The Rule,’ the film has reportedly racked up a whopping sum of 900 crores. This includes the digital, satellite, and theatrical rights to the sequel film. The incredible feat makes it a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has seen. Reportedly, theatrical rights have been sold at the staggering sum of 650 crores. Meanwhile, the film struck one of the biggest digital deals to date for 270 crores with Netflix. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the first instalment’s rights for 50 crores, reportedly.

Recently, the makers dropped a tantalising poster of Allu Arjun engrossed in deep thought. Poised to be more intense, action-packed, and thrilling than the first title, ‘Pushpa 2’ is hitting new highs on the anticipation meter every passing day. Created against a significant budget of 500 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ releases on December 6. The film was initially poised to hit theatres on August 15; however, it was postponed.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The title is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and fans have high expectations from the upcoming instalment. Given the immense success enjoyed by its predecessor, fans expect ‘Pushpa 2’ to break records and set new milestones. Netizens expect the highly-awaited title to set new standards of action drama with its ensemble cast and an ace team behind the camera.

Also Read: Allu Arjun stuns in new ‘Pushpa 2’ poster; Check out his iconic look

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator.