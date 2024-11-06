Raftaar says THIS about Honey Singh on ‘MTV Hustle 4’ amidst rivalry

In a surprising turn of events on the popular hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 4’, rapper Raftaar, known for hits like “Morni” and “Bandook Meri Laila,” extended an olive branch to fellow rapper Honey Singh, despite their longstanding rivalry.

The moment unfolded when contestant Madtrip referenced Honey Singh during his performance, prompting Raftaar to commend the artist for his talent and legacy.

Raftaar praised Madtrip’s reference, stating, “This is a great reference. Between us, anything can happen, but nothing can be bigger than the art, bro. If there’s a legacy, it exists.”

The emotional atmosphere was further heightened when Madtrip spoke about his parents’ pride in seeing him compete on the show.

Fellow rapper Ikka shared a heartfelt moment, reminiscing about his father’s enthusiasm whenever his music airs on television: “My dad has this habit; whenever my song plays on TV, he turns the volume up to a hundred, sharing it with the whole neighborhood. It still feels like his victory when I succeed.”

Adding to the episode’s excitement was rapper King, who returned as a guest judge after competing on the show in previous seasons. Performing his hit “Laapata,” he reflected on his journey, stating, “I feel it’s only right to come back where I was once known. This show has played a significant role in shaping artists like me.”

The stage also witnessed Ghait Jxtt from EPR Rebels deliver an emotional performance that resonated with many, drawing a standing ovation. Rising star Pho, representing Dee MC Dynamites, introduced a refreshing twist with her debut song, “Befikar,” presenting the narrative from a male perspective.

Despite a few hiccups, Raftaar encouraged her resilience, saying, “If the lyrics sheet wasn’t there, we wouldn’t even notice. You’re incredibly talented; I want to collaborate with you!”

As the episode wrapped up, Rajjo showcased Bhopal’s culture with “Bhopali Bhaukal,” while Danish from Dino Warriors presented “Yeah Yeah,” reflecting on Mumbai’s chaos and his personal experiences. Squad Bosses suggested that Danish could enhance his performance with more focused lyrics.

‘MTV Hustle 4’ continues to be a platform for emerging talent, available for streaming on JioCinema and MTV.