‘Marzi Cha Malik’ released: Deva soundtrack ignites fan frenzy!

The buzz around Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ highly anticipated action thriller, ‘Deva’, has reached a fever pitch. With a trailer that promises explosive action and top-notch performances by Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film hits the big screen. To further fuel this excitement, the makers have now released the song, ‘Marzi Cha Malik’, responding to massive public demand.

The soundtrack’s release comes as no surprise, given the relentless anticipation surrounding the movie. The audience’s enthusiasm has been evident ever since the song made its first appearance on the film’s promotional posters.

Catch ‘Marzi Cha Malik’ track here:

The tune had already captured the hearts of many during the teaser and trailer launch events, when it played during the stars’ grand entrances.

Now, fans are thrilled to have the full audio of this captivating track, adding to the fervor for the upcoming release.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to be an electrifying and action-packed spectacle. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is going to release on January 31, 2025.

The newly launched song, ”Marzi Cha Malik”, offers audiences a deeper glimpse into the movie’s thrilling universe, enhancing the already intense excitement.

The song’s infectious rhythm and powerful lyrics have already made it a hit among fans. As they eagerly await the film’s release, the audience can now enjoy this latest addition to the ”Deva” soundtrack.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the magic of ”Marzi Cha Malik”, it’s available to listen to on various streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be one of the year’s most talked-about soundtracks!