Paatal Lok director Sudip Sharma hails Jaideep Ahlawat’s instant on-set brilliance!

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is making waves in the Indian entertainment industry with his outstanding portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the hit series ‘Paatal Lok’.

This character, brought to life with a sincerity and groundedness unique to Ahlawat, has set a new standard in the industry.

Director Sudip Sharma has heaped praise on Jaideep for his dedication and presence on set. He mentioned, “The moment you call action, he is in the moment. He is truly blessed. As an actor and as a human being, he is very aware of his surroundings. When he walks onto the set, he doesn’t ask where the camera is, what kind of shot it is, or the names of the people around. It’s just beautiful. The simplicity of his process puts everyone at ease.”

Jaideep Ahlawat’s performances have been lauded not only by audiences but also by his colleagues. With a blockbuster start to 2025, it’s clear that this is the era of Ahlawat!

Ahlawat’s journey in the industry began with minor roles in several films after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India.

He first caught the public eye with his role in the crime film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films, including ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ (2013), ‘Gabbar Is Back’ (2015), and ‘Vishwaroopam II’ (2018).

Ahlawat’s rise to fame continued with his roles in mainstream films like ‘Raees’ (2017) and ‘Raazi’ (2018). His portrayal of a cop in the streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’ in 2020 earned him critical acclaim. Not just that, the same role earned him a Filmfare OTT Award, too!

More recently, he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘An Action Hero’. Apart from that, he starred in the 2023 films ‘Jaane Jaan’ and ‘Three of Us’.