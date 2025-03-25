Top OTT releases to watch this week (March 24-29) on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, JioHotstar

Get ready to binge-watch! This week, the streaming world is serving up a feast of action-packed thrillers, gripping dramas, and a nostalgic return to Pride Rock. From Hollywood to Bollywood, here’s a rundown of the hottest OTT releases dropping between March 24 and 29.

1. Mufasa: The Lion King (JioCinema + Disney+ Hotstar)

Streaming Date: March 29, 2025

Disney takes us back to the majestic lands of the Pride Lands with ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. Directed by Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight’), this photorealistic animated film acts as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake. It dives deep into Mufasa’s origins and the events that shaped him into the legendary king.

Expect the return of beloved voices—Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani—while fresh voices like Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy Carter (yes, Beyoncé’s daughter!) make their debut. If you’re a Lion King fan, this one’s a must-watch gem on OTT this March!

2. Deva (Netflix)

Streaming Date: March 28, 2025

Shahid Kapoor is back in action! ‘Deva’, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller ‘Mumbai Police’, has finally arrived on Netflix. The film follows a cop’s gripping journey as he tries to piece together his past after a shocking accident leaves him with memory loss.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. With its intense storytelling and unexpected climax, this one promises to be a rollercoaster ride for thriller fans.

3. Holland (Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming Date: March 27, 2025

If you love psychological thrillers, ‘Holland’ should be on your watchlist. Starring Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen, this eerie mystery explores a dark, twisted crime with shocking secrets lurking beneath the surface.

The film premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Festival and received mixed reactions. But with a powerhouse cast and a suspenseful premise, it’s bound to be a gripping watch.

4. Bosch: Legacy – Season 3 (Amazon Freevee)

Streaming Date: March 27, 2025

Detective Harry Bosch is back! The third and final season of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ promises high-stakes drama, crime-solving, and intense character arcs.

For those unfamiliar, ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a sequel to Amazon’s ‘Bosch’ (2014-2021) and follows the retired LAPD detective as he navigates life outside the force. With Titus Welliver reprising his role, along with Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz, this season will tie up all the loose ends in Bosch’s journey.

5. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Netflix)

Streaming Date: March 27, 2025

Heists, deception, and high-stakes action—’Jewel Thief’ is bringing all the drama to Netflix! Starring Saif Ali Khan as a suave criminal mastermind, the film revolves around a daring attempt to steal the African Red Sun diamond, worth a staggering ₹500 crore.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays the formidable crime lord chasing him, while Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta add more intrigue to the mix. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, this film promises fast-paced action, multiple disguises, and unpredictable twists. If you loved ‘Dhoom’ or ‘Money Heist’, this could be your next obsession!

6. The Studio (Apple TV+)

Streaming Date: March 26, 2025

Seth Rogen and comedy? You know it’s going to be a laugh riot. ‘The Studio’ is a brand-new comedy series about a struggling film studio trying to survive in Hollywood’s ever-changing landscape.

With Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathryn Hahn joining the fun, expect absurd industry politics, clueless executives, and plenty of sharp satire. The first two episodes drop on March 26—perfect for a midweek pick-me-up!

From animated epics to gritty crime dramas, this March week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia with ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, a high-stakes thriller like ‘Deva’, or a good laugh with ‘The Studio’, your watchlist is officially packed.

So, which one are you watching first?