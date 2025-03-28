Deva on OTT: Here’s where you can watch Shahid Kapoor’s most explosive role!

Missed Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ in theaters? No worries – the adrenaline-pumping action thriller is now available for streaming on Netflix! Yes, ‘Deva’ is now on OTT!

The Rosshan Andrrews-directed film, which originally hit cinemas on January 31, 2025, follows ACP Dev Ambre (Shahid Kapoor), a hot-headed cop who finds himself tangled in a high-stakes investigation. But there’s a twist – an accident leaves him with partial memory loss, and he’s forced to piece together the truth about a shocking murder, all while dealing with his own troubled past.

Advertisement

Joining Shahid in this intense ride is Pooja Hegde, playing a journalist, and Pavail Gulati, along with a gripping plot that will keep you hooked till the very end.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film, a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, offers edge-of-the-seat drama, stylish action sequences, and a complex character arc for Shahid’s role. Critics praised his powerful performance, along with the film’s sleek cinematography and gripping editing. However, the screenplay and climax received mixed reactions, making it one of those films that sparks debate among viewers.

At the box office, ‘Deva’ had an underwhelming run, but with its OTT release, fans now have a chance to experience the thriller at home – and maybe even uncover new details they missed before!

Why watch ‘Deva’?

– Shahid Kapoor in beast mode – His portrayal of a flawed yet intense cop has been lauded as one of his most nuanced performances.

– Twists, turns & betrayal – The movie delivers a slow-burn mystery that unfolds layer by layer.

– A dark, psychological edge – Unlike a typical action flick, ‘Deva’ explores guilt, memory, and redemption in a way that keeps you thinking even after the credits roll.

While ‘Deva’ is now available for binge-watching, Shahid isn’t slowing down. He’s going to collaborate once again with the legendary Vishal Bhardwaj (Kaminey, Haider, Rangoon) for an upcoming film. This time, it’s a love story in the 1990s Mumbai underworld, promising yet another gripping performance from the actor.